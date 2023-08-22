NEWARK — Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne has been granted $10,999 to fund “Instant Pots for Cooking Education.” This project will be facilitated by Wayne County SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educators.
It will provide Instant Pots to 25 different organizations and agencies whereby nutrition educators will teach staff and community members how to use the Instant Pot. Three families from the local community, at each site, participating in cooking demonstrations, will also receive a free Instant Pot.
Nutrition educators will perform food demonstrations to teach healthy recipes using this efficient appliance which can replicate multiple cooking methods. The different cooking methods are comparable to cooking at home on the stove top, in the oven, and in a crockpot. This project allows for cooking education to be performed in unconventional spaces, where there is no kitchen or cooking equipment. The educator will demonstrate how to cook meals in different modalities and appliances at home using this one appliance on site. Cooking education will then continue regularly for newly participating families at each site by trained staff and SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educators.
The "Instant Pots for Cooking Education" project will allow SNAP-Ed educators to work with community agencies to teach cooking skills and techniques as well as provide space for practice. The project will influence participant determination to cook healthy meals for their family through building positive experiences and relationships with cooking and with food.
Educators will use Leah’s Pantry, Nourishing Families, Curriculum which upholds principles of trauma-informed engagement and nourishment. This curriculum provides practical activities to reinforce the belief that positive food experiences can heal individuals, encourage healthy community norms, and promote nutritional security.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne at (315) 331-8415 for more information.