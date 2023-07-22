GENEVA — Lake to Lake Women’s 61st annual Community-Birthday calendar will feature a cover photo of the pedestrian bridge near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the lakefront.
The picture that will adorn the front of the calendar was taken by Neil Sjoblom.
The calendars cost $5 apiece. Proceeds represent Lake to Lake Women’s biggest fundraising effort of the year. Orders are due by calling calendar chair Nancy Taylor at 315-789-2899 by the end of August.
The organization once again is inviting community members to list a birthday, anniversary, graduation date or some other special occasion. An individual listing costs 50 cents. Call Taylor with that information.
Part of the proceeds from individual listings and sales support graduation awards presented to students at Geneva, Waterloo, Romulus and South Seneca high schools, and Mynderse Academy.
Additionally, some of the proceeds go to New York Grace LeGendre Endowment Fund scholarships in Region 7. Those awards assist qualified women pursuing graduate studies.
Lake to Lake Women was chartered as Geneva Business & Professional Women in April 1930. Mildred B. Freeman, a longtime club member and owner of Freeman Business School, is credited with hatching the idea of the calendar drive.
Anyone interested in joining Lake to Lake Women is urged to call Taylor for more information. The group meets on the third Tuesday of the month from September to June.