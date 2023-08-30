LYONS — C. Evan Stewart will be the guest speaker for the Lyons Heritage Society’s 13th annual dinner, which is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Wayne Hills Country Club.
The author of “Myron Taylor: The Man Nobody Knew,” Stewart took on the task of finishing the research begun by his former Cornell Law professor W. David Curtiss. Stewart’s extensive research both here and abroad revealed the extent to which Taylor, a native of Lyons, influenced the United States to join the fight against Nazi Germany and bring proof of the Holocaust to the Vatican.
The sitdown dinner is open to the public. The menu includes a choice of prime rib, salmon, chicken French or pasta primavera. The evening begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6.
Tickets for the event, which includes sales and signing of Stewart’s book, a raffle and silent auction, are $36 and can be obtained by calling Carol Bailey at 315-946-4370 no later than Sept. 19.