LYONS — The Lyons Farmers’ Market, the oldest in Wayne County, has your summer and fall grocery needs. There are homegrown vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs and flowers. Other items available include breads, jams, honey, Imprint Coffee, breakfast sandwiches and crafts.
On Aug. 19, it will be celebrating its 49th anniversary.
In addition, Garlic Day will be celebrated Sept. 23. There will be garlic, garlic-related food and items. David Stearn, director, contributing editor, lecturer and co-founder of the Garlic Seed Foundation, will be a special guest and will answer questions.
All the markets take place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon on Church Street in Lyons.