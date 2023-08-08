NEWARK — “Animals in Antiques” is the theme of the Newark-Arcadia Museum’s “Collector’s Corner,” which will be on display through Aug. 31.
There are 100-plus animals, including moose, bears, lions, elephants, bison, cats and dogs, turtles, sea life, birds, owls, and frogs. The items date back to the 19th century and are made of sewer tile pottery, glass, wood, metal, pottery, china, and more.
The display is from the collection of Chris Davis.
The Newark-Arcadia Museum is at 120 High St. (across from the Newark Public Library and Hoffman Clock Museum). Summer hours are 1-3 p.m. Saturdays and 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. The 2023-24 exhibit is “On the Move: A Journey Through Newark’s Transportation History.” Admission is free.
For information, call 315-331-6409 or visit www.newarkarcadiamuseum.org.