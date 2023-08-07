SYRACUSE — The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps will lead a 2-mile paddle along Nine Mile Creek and Onondaga Lake’s recently restored wetlands on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. to explore the area’s birds and other wildlife.
Onondaga Lake is an important stopover area for migratory shorebirds, songbirds and birds of prey during their long and impressive journey. Birding experts from Montezuma Audubon Center and Parsons will discuss how enhanced wetlands along the lakeshore are supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed and its value as an Important Bird Area.
A limited number of solo kayaks are available to rent and will be reserved in advance on a first come, first served basis. Life vests and paddles are included with the boat rental. Participants may also use their own non-motorized personal watercrafts. Paddleboarders are welcome.
Go to https://act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-sunset-paddle-august-10-2023 to register for the event. It will take place rain or shine. Call 315-365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.
To learn more about the Corps or participate in future activities, visit http://ny.audubon.org/OLCC, email montezuma@audubon.org or call 315-365-3588.