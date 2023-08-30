FARMINGTON — Ontario County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste items from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the town Highway Department facility, 985 Hook Road.
Preregistration is required by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County at 585-394-3977, ext. 427.
Residents can bring paint, stains, primers, and other household hazardous waste items for disposal.
Proof of residency is required. Preregistration will take place until Sept. 14.
The event is sponsored by the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management. For more information, visit https://ontariocountyrecycles.org/150/events.