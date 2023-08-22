PENN YAN — The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is taking orders for fall mums. The plants come in yellow, rust, and dark red/burgundy. The price is $9 for a 10-inch plant.
This year, the Auxiliary is offering a special opportunity to remember loved ones. Purchase a Memorial Mum for $20 and the plant will be delivered to and cared for, throughout the fall, at Lakeview or St. Michael’s Cemetery in Penn Yan.
All orders will be taken by mail and must be prepaid and received by Sunday, Aug. 27.
Please mail payment along with name, phone number, email and color/# of mums to:
Susan Eisenhart
309 Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Make check payable to "Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary."
Plant pick-up is between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, in front of the hospital. All proceeds from the sale will be used by the Auxiliary to support projects at the hospital and The Homestead.