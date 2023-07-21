Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, has announced that nominations are open for her annual New York State Veterans Hall of Fame program.
Nominees must live in the 54th District, but may be nominated by anyone. The nomination form is on Sen. Helming’s website at helming.nysenate.gov and should be submitted by Aug. 21.
The 54th District includes all of Livingston, Ontario and Wayne counties, and the Monroe County towns of Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush and Wheatland.
Sen. Helming annually recognizes all Veterans Hall of Fame nominees from her district. One nominee will be named the 2024 inductee to the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame for the 54th District.
“As the daughter of a U.S. Air Force veteran and the mother-in-law of a West Point graduate who served as a U.S. Army Green Beret, I am eternally grateful for the commitment and sacrifice of our veterans and military families," Helming said in a press release. "Please join me in recognizing the service of our American heroes by nominating a local veteran. Each year, I host a ceremony around Veterans Day to honor all nominees from the 54th District."