WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an information session for businesses to learn more about preparing for the 2024 solar eclipse at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
It will serve as an opportunity for businesses to learn how to prepare for the expected increase in tourism.
Daniel Schneiderman, the Eclipse Partnerships Coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, will give a presentation to provide helpful information regarding the eclipse, which will happen April 8, 2024.
An eclipse like this is rare, with the next one not happening again until 2045 in the United States, and 2078 in New York state. Tourism is expected to increase rapidly during this time, due to the event being so popular with the public.
There will be a large influx of visitors to the Finger Lakes Region, many of whom may choose to spend the weekend here to witness the event, which falls on a Monday. Traffic is expected to be backed up along the Thruway, meaning many individuals and families will be looking for somewhere to eat, shop, and potentially stay the night.
As the Chamber works to plan a coordinated community approach to the event, this meeting is a great opportunity for local businesses to plan ideas and potential partnerships ahead of the date.