WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the National Safety Council to offer a six-hour defensive driving course.
The next session will be held in two parts, from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20-21 at the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, 1 W. Main St. An individual must attend both sessions to earn certification. This course allows students to remove up to four points from their license and save up to 10% on vehicle insurance for three years.
Registration is required. Reserve a spot by calling 315-568-2906. The cost is $40, or $35 for Chamber members. Payment is required in advance, and no refunds will be made for cancellations within one week of the course.