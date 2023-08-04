WATERLOO — Local residents who would like to learn more about how Medicare works are encouraged to attend an educational meeting at the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Chamber office, 1 West Main St., Waterloo.
Attendees approaching retirement (or age 65) will learn about eligibility requirements, the enrollment process and general information about available Medicare insurance programs.
There is no cost associated with this meeting, but space is limited. Contact the Chamber at 315-568-2906 / TTY: 711 or 1-800-421-1220 to reserve a spot or to make accommodation for those with special needs.