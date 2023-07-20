SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Meadows Education Center has reopened, offering bird walks and field trips for schools at the Seneca Meadows Wetlands Preserve that will continue all year long.
There are two properties where programs occur.
The Education Center at 1977 Route 414 has a small exhibit area, a kitchen, bathrooms, and a large conference room. The Wetlands Preserve at 1712 Black Brook Road has seven miles of relatively flat trails with grasslands, wetlands (marshes and ponds), and forest habitats. More than 170 bird species have been observed here.
The programs are free and all ages are welcome, although parents would have to attend with their children during children’s programs.
Upcoming bird walks are slated for:
• Sunday, 9-11 a.m., Wetlands Preserve. Sign up at https://act.audubon.org/a/bird-walk-2.
• Aug. 2, 10 a.m., Wetlands Preserve. Sgn up at https://act.audubon.org/a/bird-walk-3.
For more information, visit the Seneca Meadows Education Center Facebook page or call 315-539-5089.