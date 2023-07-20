ROCHESTER — The Summit Federal Credit Union has kicked off its 2023 School Supply Drive. Donation boxes are located in all 14 branches of The Summit.
Beneficiaries include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara, and the Southern Tier; PEACE Inc. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Syracuse; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester; Cortland Central School District; and the Seneca Falls Central School District.
“The rising cost of school supplies creates financial challenges for some families,” said Twanda Christensen, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement. “Our annual School Supply Drive is another way for us to join with the communities that we serve to support our teachers and students and get them off to a great start for the 2023-24 school year. All items stay in the regions in which they are donated.”
The Summit School Supply Drive will conclude on Aug. 11 to give the credit union time to distribute items to the beneficiaries before the start of the school year. For a full list of supplies needed, visit your nearest branch of the Summit.