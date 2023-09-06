BRISTOL — One of the premier dealers in collectible decoys and sporting art in North America will give a talk on decoys in the Finger Lakes and perform free appraisals. The event, sponsored by the Bristol Hills Historical Society, starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 in the society’s Grange Hall.
Following the talk by Mike Martin of A&M Decoys & Folk Art, there will be an audience Q&A and an opportunity for attendees to handle a variety of antique and contemporary waterfowl decoys. Appraisals are limited to 10 per person, but Martin encourages all to reach out with any appraisal questions.
Limited parking is available in front of the Grange Hall, preferably for those with limited mobility. Additional parking is available roadside and at the South Bristol Town Hall. The second-floor lecture hall is not handicapped-accessible.