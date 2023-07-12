ROCHESTER — One of the region’s best and biggest tasting event returns this year on Sept. 18. Tickets are on sale now for the Festival of Food, Foodlink’s annual fundraiser at the Public Market.
Dozens of Rochester-area food and beverage vendors — from restaurants to wineries, and bakeries to breweries — will gather in one place for one night to benefit Foodlink and the thousands of people who benefit from its programs and services. The festival features an all-you-can-eat-and-drink experience for over 1,000 guests, in addition to live music, raffles, and more. This year, Something Else will be the featured band on stage, and Wegmans Food Markets returns as the presenting sponsor.
Attendees can purchase tickets at FoodlinkNY.org/FoF23. They are $75 general, and $100 VIP.
Foodlink is a Rochester-based nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger and building healthier communities. As a regional food bank, it serves as the hub of the emergency food system across a 10-county service area. As a leading public health organization, it administers many programs and initiatives that address both the symptoms and root causes of food insecurity.
To learn more, go to www.FoodlinkNY.org.