WOLCOTT — The noticeably blank wall on the Palace Theater will be enhanced soon by the newly refurbished historic mural that was removed early this spring. New life has been given to the faded and eroded artwork by Lyons-based Mural Mania.
As much of the original mural as possible has been saved. The center section depicting Wolcott Falls is new, reflecting the history of the falls. A special visitor to the falls is John Kucko, shown capturing the image with his camera. Four smaller panels highlight the Venus fountain, the original Wolcott Railroad Station, Port Bay, and the region’s apple industry. Vibrant colors and detail have been added using weather-resistant materials that will remain vibrant for decades.
Mural Mania is announced that recently retired North Rose Wolcott art teacher Mark Williams has joined the team and will be helping with finishing the mural.
To aid in funding the project, the local Lions Club is seeking $50 sponsorships that will purchase a large, painted “brick” that will be included on a panel mounted below the mural. An inscription of the sponsor’s name, business name, name of club or organization, or memorial to a departed friend or loved one will be included on the purchased brick.
Donations may be mailed to Wolcott Lions Club, PO Box 146, Wolcott, NY 14590. Include a printed note detailing exactly what you’d like inscribed on your brick.