PENN YAN — The STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs through Sept. 4, and Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has announced that Yates County area police agencies and STOP-DWI Program will participate in it.
The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs before and after Labor Day. End of summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year. The State Police, Sheriff’s office, and the Penn Yan police will collaborate in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.
The STOP-DWI Labor Day/End of Summer High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.
You can help to make a difference by having a "Sober Plan." Download the mobile app “Have a Plan” at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home.
“Impaired driving is completely preventable and all it takes is a little planning,” Spike said.