PENN YAN — The Yates Tourism Advisory Committee is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the Yates County occupancy tax.
Yates County established a 4% occupancy tax program for the purpose of promoting, developing, and protecting the area’s tourism industry. Through this grant program, it was deemed important to establish programs and opportunities to promote or support the development of activities that will increase occupancy in the lodging sector in Yates County.
The TAC was established to act as an advisor to the Yates County Legislature. It’s made up of local tourism professionals and reviews the funding requests from tourism agencies and related groups for the upcoming County fiscal year. The TAC makes a final recommendation of funding to the Legislature.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 18 and are available by contacting the Yates County Chamber of Commerce at 2375 Route 14A near Penn Yan; by email at tourismadvisorycomm@yatesny.com; or by visiting www.yatesny.com and www.yatescounty.org.
Last year’s recipients of funding included the Yates County Chamber of Commerce (the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency), Finger Lakes Wine Country, Finger Lakes Museum, Keuka Lake Wine Trail, and Sweet Farm.