Boater safety course in June
WATKINS GLEN — A safety course that leads to the required New York State boating certificate will be offered in June by the Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club.
The six-hour course will meet at the Watkins Glen Yacht Club, Boat Launch Road, past the Clute Park Community Center. Sessions will be 7-9 p.m. June 8 and 15, and noon to 2 p.m. June 17.
An optional on-the-water session will be from 10-11 a.m. June 17 at the Yacht Club.
The course fee is $45. Pre-registration is required by June 7. To register and get more details, contact Finger Lakes Chapter Education Director Andrew Price at agprice@stny.rr.com.
To operate a motorized boat legally in New York, including personal watercrafts, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1983, is required to obtain a state Boater Safety Education Certificate. By 2025, everyone, regardless of age, must have a state safety certificate to operate a motorized boat.