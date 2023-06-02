SYRACUSE — Tickers for Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo's Brew at the Zoo and Koalas, Too! went on sale June 1.
Brew at the Zoo and Koalas, Too! is Aug. 4, and it will feature an array of beer, wine and specialty drink stations, food trucks and live music throughout the zoo, and animals on exhibit.
The event has been a popular summer-time fundraiser in support of the zoo for more than 25 years.
“Brew is a community favorite and helps support the mission of the zoo,” said Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large. “This year will be an exciting highlight of summer for a lot of people who’ll reunite with old friends and spend some 'koala-ty time' at the zoo. It also a great opportunity for us to connect with adults and bring them close enough to care about our animals and those in the wild.”
Tickets, which are available at rosamondgiffordzoo.org, cost $43 for zoo members and $45 for non-members through Aug. 1. After that, the ticket price goes up $10.
Hayden Jewelers VIP Lounge tickets provide access to exclusive areas and beverage tastings, appetizers by Catering at the Zoo Executive Chef Dan Hudson and Chef Allison Walts, animal greeters, and dedicated VIP comfort stations for $87.50 for zoo members and $90 for non-members.
In addition, Friends of the Zoo is offering designated-driver tickets for $20 and reserved parking for $15 per spot.
Brew at the Zoo welcomes food trucks to be a part of the event. Applications are available at rosamondgiffordzoo.org. A call for local musicians is underway. Those interested are asked to visit the website for details.