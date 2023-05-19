LYONS — The Lyons Main Street Program is hosting “Brew & Vine Walk: Eat, Sip and Shop Local” from 5-8 p.m. May 25. Participants should check in at 70 William St.
Johnny B will provide live entertainment in Central Park. Participating businesses include Papito’s Burritos, Greco Jewelry Store, Beautiful Beginnings, Evolve Christmas Store, KB Hometown Realty, Dobbins Drugs, Finger Lakes Community Action Program, Hotchkiss Peppermint Museum, Troms, The Pour House, Trolley Station, and the Elks Club.
Breweries and wineries featured are DisBatch Brewery, Colloca Estate Winery, Agness Wine Cellars, Smokin’ Tails Distillery, Iron Smoke Distillery, Boundary Breaks, Silver Waters Winery, and Zugibe Vineyards.
For more information, call 315-882-1521 or go to www.lyonsny.org.