Lyons Citizen of Year dinner tickets on sale
LYONS — Tickets for the Lyons Citizen of the Year dinner are on sale.
This year’s event will happen Jan. 30 at Trom’s restaurant on Pearl Street. A cocktail hour kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony.
Alicia Linzy is being honored as Lyons 2023 Citizen of the Year.
Tickets cost $50 and include choice of entree, calamari appetizer, house salad, dessert, a drink ticket, and tax and tip. Entree choices are strip steak with mashed potatoes and a vegetable, chicken Parmesan with penne, or pesto Alfredo pasta.
Reservations are due by Jan. 23. Pay online at www.lyonsny.org/event-details-registration/2022-lyons-citizen-of-the-year-dinner.
For more information, call the Lyons Main Street Program office at 315-882-1521 or email director@lyonsny.org.
Veterans outreach event at Geneva Legion
SENECA — A veterans outreach event is scheduled for 12 noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at Winnek American Legion Post 396 of Geneva on Routes 5&20.
The event is open to all veterans and their families. A veterans benefit advisor from the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services and a veterans outreach representative from the Canandaigua VA will be on hand to answer questions and help veterans apply for benefits. Applications to enroll in VA Health Care will be available.
Those attending are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214, along with any questions about VA benefits.
Cycle the Erie Canal registration open
ALBANY — Registration is open for Parks & Trails New York’s 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour, an opportunity to bike across New York state and take in the history of the canal that transformed America.
The eight-day, 400-mile recreational bicycle tour from Buffalo to Albany is scheduled for July 9-16. There is an option to ride only the first four days, from Buffalo to Syracuse.
Cycle the Erie Canal participants will experience one of the best trails in America as they cycle through historic canal villages and discover the small-town charm of Upstate New York. Along the way, canal historians and local experts will introduce riders to the people, places, and things that make the Erie Canal so important to the history of New York and the nation.
Cyclists will pedal 40-60 miles per day and visit some of Upstate New York’s iconic attractions, including the Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls.
Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes camping accommodations each night with restrooms and showers; eight breakfasts and six dinners; two refreshment stops daily with fruit, snacks and beverages; and baggage transport. Shuttles will be available at the beginning and the end of the ride to transport riders and their bicycles for an additional fee.
The registration fee for the full tour is $1,075 for adults and $580 for youths ages 6-17, and $750 for non-cycling participants.
For more information on Cycle the Erie Canal, visit www.ptny.org/canaltour, email eriecanaltour@ptny.org or call 518- 434-1583.