Ontario Co. Arts Council accepting grant apps
CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Arts Council is accepting grant applications from local nonprofit and government organizations for small projects to enhance the visual and performing arts in the county.
The deadline to apply is April 1.
The arts council has established a budget of $4,000 for 2023. Grants of up to $1,000 will be announced by May 15. Projects must benefit the Ontario County community and enhance the arts as a whole.
Last year, the arts council distributed $4,000 in grants as follows:
• $1,000 for the Dove Block Project in Geneva for an event in which participants read poems inspired by works of art and learned to make poetry chapbooks.
• $1,000 for the Bristol Hills Historical Society to support its effort to publish an illustrated history book with original watercolors by Anna Overmoyer.
• $1,000 for the Geneva Music Festival to support artist compensation for eight outreach concerts in May and June of 2022.
• $1,000 for ChamberFest Canandaigua to help cover the cost of hosting award-winning pianist Donna Kwong.
Some operational costs may be included in the grant application if they are critical to the project’s success, but may be no more than 50% of the grant.
The application procedure is detailed on the arts council’s website at ocarts.org. Applicants must explain the objectives and costs of the project, with preference given to new applicants and those that can show a partnership with at least one other organization.
Marcus Whitman school board election information
GORHAM — The Marcus Whitman Central School District Board of Education will fill three vacancies as part of its May 16 school budget vote.
All three positions carry three-year terms.
Petition forms for interested candidates are available at https://www.mwcsd.org/district/board-of-education/prospective-school-board-member-info or by stopping at the 4100 Baldwin Road district office from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Nominating petitions must be completed and filed with District Clerk Sharene Benedict no later than 5 p.m. April 17.
Call Benedict at 585-554-4848, ext. 1805, with questions.
Veterans outreach event is Feb. 4 at Geneva Legion
SENECA — A veterans outreach event is scheduled for 12 noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at Winnek American Legion Post 396 of Geneva on Routes 5&20.
The event is open to all veterans and their families. A veterans benefit advisor from the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services and a veterans outreach representative from the Canandaigua VA will be on hand to answer questions and help veterans apply for benefits. Applications to enroll in VA Health Care will be available.
Those attending are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214, along with any and all questions about VA benefits.
Upcoming Woman’s Club activities announced
GENEVA — The Geneva Fire Department will attend Monday’s Geneva Woman’s Club meeting to teach CPR and AED to club members.
The public is welcome to attend the 12:30 p.m. session, but should call club President Barb Rose at 315-719-8628 if planning to attend.
Next month, the Woman’s Club has bingo planned for Feb. 6; a luncheon featuring pulled pork, baked beans, and salads set for Feb. 13; and the Geneva Housing Authority talking about senior housing on Feb. 27.
On March 27, the Ontario County Office for the Aging will send a representative to tell club members what the agency offers.
The club is in the process of deciding on a bus trip, along with March and April luncheons.
Call Rose with questions.