CANANDAIGUA — Called to Care, Canandaigua, celebrated its first year of welcoming and resettling refugee families in Canandaigua recently.
At its April 17 meeting, a board of directors was elected and newly interested individuals had an opportunity to hear about committee work and to become engaged in the work of welcome.
Currently, three families have been resettled under the Humanitarian Parole Program, which requires an American sponsor. The organization is planning to welcome another Haitian family through the same program and, later in the year, two families may be resettled in partnership with World Relief Western NY.
Monthly informational meetings are held on the third Mondays of each month. On May 15 Eric Lintala, Community Engagement Manager at World Relief, will offer a Good Neighbor Team training session at St. Mary’s Church, 95 N. Main St., from 4-6 p.m. Interested individuals are invited to learn more about how these small groups of 6-10 volunteers from churches, organizations, or even community neighborhoods welcome and walk alongside newly arrived refugee families.
World Relief offers “assistance with practical resettlement tasks aimed at empowering the family to move towards self-sufficiency, while simultaneously building meaningful, long lasting relationships.” Called to Care, Canandaigua assists families financially in their first few months with rent, utility payments, and other fees as well as helping them find housing, employment, English classes and provide for food and clothing needs.
Called to Care, Canandaigua, with its mission to promote and facilitate resettlement of refugees in Canandaigua by providing a support network to help them start a new life, invites interested individuals to join in the rewarding work of welcoming and serving some of the world’s most vulnerable. For more information, contact Linda Werts at 315-447-0276.