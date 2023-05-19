The Canaltown Chorale has announced the dates for their annual spring concerts. “River Songs” will feature a variety of water-related music.
The Chorale will be under the direction of Barb Seppeler with Kay Oosterling accompanying.
The first performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2 in the United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth.
The second performance will be at 4 p.m. June 4 in the United Church of Marion at 3848 N. Main St., Marion.
A suggested donation of $5 a person will be accepted at the door at each concert.
The organization is supported in part with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program, administered by Auburn Public Theater in our five county area.
For more information visit Canaltown Chorale on Facebook or contact Chorale GM Barb Vandelinder at 315-597-9558 or membership chair Dottie Graudons at 315-331-5961.