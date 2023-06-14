CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Rotary Club awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship Plus 7 to Bruce Kennedy recently.
The award is given to a living individual who exemplifies a community inspiration and who has brought leadership and service to the community. Recipients are Rotarians and community professionals in recognition of their outstanding contributions, exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary by placing Service Above Self. Recognition of a Paul Harris Fellow is an opportunity to show appreciation for a person, either Rotarian or non-Rotarian, who share these values.
Also, receiving her first Paul Harris pin was Heather Rickett.
Among those on hand for the presentations were District Governor-elect Julie Carney, District Governor Ralph Brandt, Club President Marty Potter, and Past President Mary Green.
Additional information about the Canandaigua Rotary Club can be found at www.CanandaiguaRotary.org or on Facebook.