The YMCA of Clifton Springs is hosting its annual golf tournament on July 22 at Big Oak Golf Course called “Fore The Kids!”
The tournament begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost is $300 per team which includes lunch, golf, cart, prizes and pizza and wings after golf.
Mulligans, a 50/50, on-course games, an optional skins game and putting contest and more will be part of the tournament, including a chance to win a new car.
For a registration form check out the YMCA’s website or stop in to pick one up.