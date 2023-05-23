SENECA FALLS — During World War II, American women took on many new roles, both in the military and as civilians. Beyond Rosie the Riveter and the Atomic Girls, women made incredible contributions to the war effort.
One of the civilian avenues was through the American Red Cross Clubmobile program, which was essentially a mobile club, featuring doughnuts, coffee, and good old American girl-next-door friendliness, all served up at the front lines in Europe, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia — wherever the troops were to be found.
Want to learn more about the Clubmobile program and all the ways in which American women helped win the war? Tonight is your chance at the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
Barb Warner Deane is the award-winning author of four published novels and a public speaker on the topic of American women in WWII. She graduated from Cornell University and the University of Connecticut School of Law. She and her family lived in the Chicago area for 30 years, other than two years in Frankfurt, Germany and two years in Shanghai, China, but they have recently moved home to the Finger Lakes.
In addition to writing, Barb is a genealogy buff. She loves to read, is a fan of all things Harry Potter, and is crazy for both U.S. and international travel. Now that she and her husband are empty nesters, she’s making plans to expand on her list of having visited 47 states and 42 countries on six continents.
Today’s program will be at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St. at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 a person and can be reserved by calling the museum at 315-568-8412.
Founded in 1896, the Seneca Falls Historical Society is a center of research and learning dedicated to a deeper understanding of local and regional history. Through its collections, scholarly pursuits, and public programs, the Society seeks to nurture a greater appreciation for history and for the ideas, values, successes, and failures that bind us together as a nation.
For more information on SF Historical Society, email sfhs@rochester.rr.com or visit sfhistoricalsociety.org.