DRESDEN — This Yates County village will join in the county’s Bicentennial celebration July 15 with village-wide activities.
A parade kicks off the festivities at 10 a.m., followed by events planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A chicken barbecue begins at noon and continues until all the food is sold out. There will be a beer and wine garden, children’s crafts and games, a scavenger hunt, alpacas, vendors, hot dogs and ice cream.
Kenny Campbell will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the Paul Stroh Band from 1-4 p.m.