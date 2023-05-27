CLIFTON SPRINGS — The AmerCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program held its annual Recognition Dinner at Warfields’ Restaurant in Clifton Springs recently.
The guest speaker was Mark DeCracker, founder of the Trail of Hope in Lyons. Twelve school districts attended with 81 people in attendance. Eighty-six-year-old Lavonna Urwin of Savannah was honored for her 16 years of service as a Foster Grandparent at the Clyde-Savannah Elementary School.
The Foster Grandparent program is administered by Finger Lakes Community Action and pairs senior volunteers that serve in school districts, Head Start and day care centers. For more information call 315-333-4155 ext 3316 to see how you can be involved.