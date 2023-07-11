CORTLAND — Compared to the general population, first responders experience higher rates of depression, post-traumatic stress, burnout, anxiety and other mental health issues. And in law enforcement, one study found a more than 20-year difference in life expectancy compared to the average American male. These are just a few numbers that paint a sobering picture of responder health and wellness.
However, support and tactics for these challenges are available to help improve mental health.
To help first responders across the Empire State deal with their demanding jobs and adopt health & wellness strategies, SUNY Cortland University Police and the Allegany Sheriff’s Office joined forces with FirstNet, Built with AT&T to organize and host a free health & wellness symposium for first responders across New York on Friday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the SUNY Cortland University campus.
The event will feature presentations from local, state and national organizations that specialize in providing health & wellness programing to help deal with the extreme stress and experiences public safety professionals encounter regularly.
The symposium will conclude with a round table discussion with presenters and participants. The event will also feature opportunities throughout the day to foster valuable networking opportunities among attendees and presenters.
The symposium is free to all NY first responders but has a limit of 250 attendees and registration is mandatory. To register, go to https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/7386122/NYS-OMH-Wellness-Symposium-Cortland-County. The event will include a complementary lunch. For questions about the symposium, contact Wellness Officer Brent Schlafer, from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office by email at: Brent.schlafer@alleganyco.gov.