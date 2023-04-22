LYONS — The Friends of the Lyons Public Library will host its Spring Book Sale April 27 through May 6. The sale will be held at the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St.
Parking for the library is at 43 Phelps St.
Thousands of items will be for sale on tables bulging at the seams. There are loads of adult fiction and nonfiction books, including popular authors such as Danielle Steel, Clive Cussler, and Nora Roberts; and tables with children’s books, teen books, and movies too. There is something for everyone.
Hardcover books are $2. Paperbacks are 50 cents. Audiobooks, DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles are $1.
Hours are April 27, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; April 28, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and April 29, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A half-priced sale will be held on May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, and May 2, from 4-6 p.m. Remaining items will be sold for $2 a bag May 3, from 4-6 p.m., and May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.
All proceeds directly support library programs and services. For more information, call the Lyons Public Library at 315-946-9262.
The Lyons Public Library is part of the OWWL Library System, which supports libraries in Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties. The Lyons Public Library strives to inform, educate, entertain, and provide resources to the local community to understand the global experience. Programs and services are offered for youth and adults. For more information visit lyonspubliclibrary.org.