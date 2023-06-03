GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva’s Advisory Board consists of a wide spectrum of men and women who share in the vision to transform and restore lives in the city of Geneva and surrounding area. It is seeking committed individuals who can volunteer their time, knowledge, and experience to join its Advisory Board.
Candidates should have experience in one of the following areas including, but not limited to, law, finance, education, sales/marketing, medical, and public service. Members will attend bimonthly advisory board meetings and volunteer on a committee.
The Salvation Army of Geneva offers emergency rent and utility vouchers, after-school programs for children, food pantry services, Bible studies, social services, among other programs.
To schedule a time to meet with a captain to learn more about the opportunity, contact Capt. Aida Rolon at 315-789-1055 or aida.rolon@use.salvationarmy.org.