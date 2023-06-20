WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension is continuing its 2023 Food Preservation Series with a class on making Kombucha, a healthy fermented tea.
The workshop will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Seneca County CCE’s office on the 3rd floor of the Main Street Shop Centre. It will be led by CCE nutrition staff and Brad Ellis from Fall Street Brewing in Seneca Falls.
Participants will receive educational materials, taste samples, and gain the know-how to safely make kombucha at home. The cost is $10.
Registration is required and space is limited. To register online, go to www.senecacountycce.org. If you are unable to register online, call 315-539-9251.