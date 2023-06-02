PRATTSBURGH — The Yates County Master Forest Owners are hosting a woods walk at 9 a.m. June 9 at the Tschorke family cabin, Longmeadow, 6242 Butts Road.
The woods walk will highlight the 40-acre property with a cabin and barn. There are 30 acres of Northern Hardwoods and beautiful stands of conifers. The rest of the property includes about 7 acres of blue lupines, which often are quite impressive in early June.
Tom Tschorke has completed various projects on the property, which he will speak on during the walk, including the creation of a 500-yard-long road. He has planted and protected hundreds of trees and shrubs throughout the property. The Department of Environmental Conservation created a Forest Management Plan for him 3-4 years ago, with updates made last summer.
If interested, contact Lexie Davis at abd97@cornell.edu or 315-536-5123 to register.
Woods walks are held rain or shine. Take a bag lunch if you wish.
The Master Forest Owner program provides private woodland owners of New York state with the information and encouragement necessary to manage their forest holdings wisely. Over 140 experienced and highly motivated volunteers are available statewide, ready to assist neighbor woodland owners with the information needed to start managing their woodlands through free site visits to landowner's properties.