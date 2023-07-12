LYONS — Family safety and health will be highlighted July 22 at the Lyons Farmers Market.
Wayne County sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to create child IDs. The Lyons Fire Department will have a fire truck stationed there, and officials will answer questions and talk about fire prevention. There will be fitness and conditioning activities with Celestine, also.
The market is on Church Street on the north side of Central Park, and all the usual produce and craft vendors will be there with lots of products. Summer vegetables will be plentiful, along with jams, baked goods and bread. Crafts include lighted flower pots, jewelry, magnets and more.
Fried dough is available at the Lutheran Church every Saturday. Breakfast is also available at the market each week.
The market opens at 8 a.m. and continues to noon.