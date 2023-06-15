LYONS — The Lyons Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, June 17 at 8 a.m. It is on Church Street in front of the historic Wayne County Court House.
All the usual vendors will be there along with some new ones. Amy's Acres and Yellow Barn Farm will have early produce. Jam Sessions will have jam and sweet treats.
The market will run through the end of October. Several special events have been planned for throughout the season. June 24 the master gardeners will be on hand to answer all your gardening questions. They will also have a special activity for children.