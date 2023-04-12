WATERLOO — Children can make your own cornhusk doll as the Waterloo Library & Historical Society hosts the Ganondagan Historic Site from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29.
Kids and families are invited to learn the importance of corn to the Seneca people and its many uses. Hear the story of The No Face Cornhusk doll and make your own doll to take home.
The event is free, but registration is required. Call the library at 315-539-3313 or email waterloolib@gmail.com. It’s co-sponsored by the United Way of Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition.
The library is at 31 E. William St. in Waterloo. For additional information call or email the library or check out its website, www.wlhs-ny.com or Facebook.