CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Master Gardeners are holding hypertufa workshops May 20 and June 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St.
Hypertufa is an artificial stone made of materials mixed with Portland cement. It is much lighter than cement but can withstand harsh weather conditions. It is used primarily as garden art and is fun and easy to make.
Master Gardener Jessica Kanaley will guide attendees through making a hypertufa leaf, or bowl. Supplies needed include:
• A board or piece of plywood big enough to hold your project.
• Two large garbage bags.
• Leaf project: a big leaf from your garden, such as hosta, rhubarb, squash or even burdock.
• Bowl project: a gallon size bowl or planter.
The workshop costs $10 a person. Make a second item for $5.
Pre-registration is requested; when you register, let them know which project you want to make. Call 585-394-3977, ext. 427, or email nea8@cornell.edu with name, address, phone number, and project.