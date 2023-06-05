CANANDAIGUA — The Omega Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization for key women educators, will hold its June meeting on Tuesday, June 6 at the Gateway Grille.
Social time begins at 5 p.m., followed by the Call to Order at 5:30 p.mm. A buffet dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m.
The program will be a celebration of the Chapter's founders with a Founders' Day Ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. The business meeting will commence at 7:15 p.m. with adjournment at 8 p.m.
For more information, go to http://www.dkgpistateomega.org.