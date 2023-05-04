CANANDAIGUA — The Master Gardeners of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 13 at the CCE Center, 480 N. Main St.
There will be no early inspection, and the event will be held rain or shine.
The sale will feature perennial and annual flowers (including woodland natives). There will also be some tomato and herb plants for you to add to your gardens. Some trees and shrubs and a few houseplants will be available.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions and to assist in plant selection.
Bring boxes to carry home your purchases. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the educational outreach of the Homes and Grounds programming that the Master Gardener volunteers perform for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. For more information on the plant sale, call 585-394-3977 x 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu.