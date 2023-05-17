CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Ray Dorsey, the David M. Levy Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester, will detail the likely principal causes of Parkinson’s Disease in a talk. “Why Do I Have Parkinson’s,” Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St.
Dr. Dorsey also will sign copies of the book that he has co-authored, “Ending Parkinson’s Disease, A Prescription for Action.”
Those principal causes of the disease include certain pesticides, such as paraquat, dry cleaning chemicals such as those found at Marine base Camp Lejeune, and air pollution. He will identify likely sources of these toxicants in the local community. With the causes identified, it is hope that steps can be taken to reduce exposure, slow the disease progression and create a future where Parkinson’s is increasingly rare.
A Q-and-A session will be featured as well as the book signing.
The event is jointly presented by the Rochester Parkinson Network and Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes.
There is no cost, but registration is required because space is limited. Email to confirm your plans to attend and the number and names and people in your party at psgfl2002@gmail.com.