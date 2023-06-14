SENECA FALLS — All are welcome to attend an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pathway Home, 1529 Route 414. It’s about one mile south of Thruway exit 41.
Visitors will be able to tour the home and learn more about Pathway’s comfort care operations.
Pathway Home provides quality care to the dying, meeting their physical, social and spiritual needs in a supportive home environment, while respecting their individuality and maintaining their dignity in their final days. Admission is based solely on need without regard to age, gender, race or spiritual beliefs.
For more information, visit www.pathwayhome.org or call 315-257-0307.