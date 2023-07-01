AUBURN — On Tuesday, a special Fourth of July radio concert will be broadcast on WDWN 89.1 and 97.7 FM, both of which are part of the Cayuga Community College radio/telecommunications facility.
The annual presentation will feature traditional American marches from John Philip Sousa and other composers. Other varied selections also will be played including Broadway show tunes, the “1812 Overture,” and American patriotic songs in celebrations of the 247th Independence Day.
The musical tribute is a special WDWN radio presentation and will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is being hosted by Paul Saltarello, who, since 1979, has hosted “Carosello Italiano” each Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Fourth of July presentation also can be heard on the internet at www.wdwn.fm.