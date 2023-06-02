PENN YAN — The Public Universal Friend and the Friend’s followers were the first non-native group to permanently settle the area that is now Yates County. The story of the Public Universal Friend still reverberates throughout history, more than 200 years after the Friend’s death.
Explore the history of the Friend with Yates County History Center Executive Director and Curator Tricia Noel through a presentation titled “A Good Name Chosen: The Public Universal Friend in Early America.” It’s set for 11 a.m. June 10 in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St.
Admission is $8 for YCHC members and $12 for non-members. There is no need to register or pay in advance. For more information, call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.
During a visit to the Center, explore its permanent exhibit on the Public Universal Friend in the Scherer Carriage House behind the Underwood Museum. YCHC staff recently updated and upgraded this exhibit, which stands permanently to pay tribute to the Friend’s journey to establish the New Jerusalem.
The exhibit contains various artifacts passed from descendants of those connected to the Friend, including the Friend’s coachee, saddle, hat, portrait, and many more. It now features more accurate language and a more cohesive history to tell the story of the Friend’s life and work, tracing the Friend’s movement from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania and into Yates County. There are new panels to re-interpret the story of the Public Universal Friend.