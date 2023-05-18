PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Action Coalition and the Bath Peace & Justice Group will present a timely discussion of a topic that’s crucial for all Americans of good conscience to understand and confront.
Understanding “Replacement Theory” will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 26.
The “Great Replacement” or “Replacement Theory” is a conspiracy theory that has gained traction among extremists who believe, as advocates of the concept and theory argue, that non-white groups are replacing white communities in Europe, the United States, and other white majority countries.
In this session, a guest presenter will analyze the ideas of one of the theory’s foremost proponents: the French intellectual, Renaud Camus, who authored the book, “You Will Not Replace Us!” (2018). The presenter also will examine what Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old killer of 10 African Americans in Buffalo on May 14, 2022, drew from Camus’ ideas for the screed that the teenager from Conklin, N.Y. wrote and uploaded on the web before perpetrating his assault.
To register for the discussion, visit https://tinyurl.com/2w3mszyp.