LODI — Installing a rain barrel is an easy way to protect our watersheds and save resources and money.
Join Ryan Staychock, Environmental/Natural Resources Educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension associations of Cayuga, Schuyler and Seneca counties, July 26 at the Lodi Fire Hall, 8557 Route 414, to learn about the importance of rain barrels and how they can help protect our natural resources. His presentation runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rain barrels are one example of a rainwater-harvesting system that captures and stores storm-water runoff to be used for non-potable water activities such as washing your car or irrigation of your flower bed. A rain barrel is a small above ground tank that can be installed next to a gutter downspout from a shed, garage, or house.
During the workshop, participants will also build their own rain barrel to take home. This workshop is being held in partnership with the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District and Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
The cost for the workshop is $35 a person. Registration is required. Register at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/rainbarrel_245 or at www.senecacountycce.org. If you do not have access to the internet, call 315-539-9251.