SHORTSVILLE — In advance of graduation and summer celebrations, Red Jacket High School educators are focusing on the consequences of impaired driving and choices students have prior to getting in a vehicle with an impaired driver.
The school, along with local public safety agencies, are conducting a mock crash event to send a hard-hitting reminder to students of the dangers and consequences of impaired and unsafe driving behaviors. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Route 21 high school.
Red Jacket Principal Bryon George, School Resource Officer John Potter, Ontario County Undersheriff Mike Rago, and members of the Manchester Fire Department, Shortsville Fire Department, Ontario County Stop DWI, Finger Lakes Ambulance will participate.