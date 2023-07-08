NEWARK — A Master Gardeners Culinary Herb Workshop will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 29 at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Route 88.
Take “thyme” to learn how to harvest and preserve culinary herbs, see examples of some favorite culinary herb products, sample some of them, and take part in a hands-on activity to take home.
Registration is required by July 21. To register, mail a $10 payment, payable to CCE Wayne Co., to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Route 88 North, Newark, NY 14513, or stop by the office 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. On the check’s memo line, write “Herb Class.” Also include your phone number and email address if you have one.
Spots in the workshop are limited and will be filled on a first-paid basis. Call 315-331-8415 with questions.
For special needs, contact CCE two weeks prior to the event.